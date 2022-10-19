Look: LSU Announces Impressive Olivia Dunne News

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne is no stranger to making headlines with her content on social media.

The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. Today, though, it's not her social media content making headlines.

Well, not really. On Wednesday afternoon, LSU announced Dunne as the school's October 2022 Student-Athlete of the Month.

"Kicking off our October Student-Athlete of the Month is Olivia Dunne from @lsugym! Keep making us proud, Olivia!" the school said on Instagram today.

"Olivia has continued to impress me with her hard work and determination in her schoolwork. She has done an amazing job balancing her time commitments and I'm so proud of her accomplishments," assistant director Taylor Dennehy said in a statement.

Dunne is one of the highest-paid collegiate athletes in the country when it comes to her NIL deals.