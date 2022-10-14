Look: LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Had Unfortunate Fall In Practice

LSU star Olivia Dunne is one of the most well-known gymnasts in collegiate athletics.

The social media sensation has more than two million followers on Instagram and a whopping 6.1 million followers on TikTok. She's no stranger to posting viral content, which is exactly what she did this week.

While most people only post their successes on social media, Dunne isn't afraid to post a failure. She posted a new video this week where she missed the bar and went face-first into the mat.

"I don't need to BeReal...I need to be better at gymnastics," she said in the video.

"The mat did not taste good," she added in the caption.

The new collegiate landscape with the NCAA passing Name, Image and Likeness rules has allowed her to become one of the elites of the new era.

Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that Dunne is the highest-earning female athlete in college athletics. She's also just behind the elite college football quarterbacks like Alabama's Bryce Young.