Look: LSU Interim Coach’s Honest Admission Is Going Viral

Baton Rouge native and LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is serving as the program’s interim head coach for tonight’s Texas Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

This is Davis’ first appearance as a collegiate head coach. And after tonight’s game, he will return to his previous role as the Tiger’s O-line coach.

Prior to tonight’s contest, Davis expressed his thoughts on that fact with an incredible quote.

“At midnight I go back to being a pumpkin. The Cinderella story is over,” he said, per ESPN.

Is this the greatest quote or is it the GREATEST quote?#LSU interim coach Brad Davis: pic.twitter.com/B3d2p3KFFt — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 5, 2022

Following the firing of longtime LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly accepted a job as the Tigers’ new leader. In early December, Kelly announced that he would be retaining Davis as the team’s offensive line coach.

Davis has several years of SEC coaching experience, including stints as the offensive line leader for Florida (2017), Missouri (2018-19) and Arkansas (2020). He joined the LSU program prior to this season in June.

Davis and the Tigers currently trail Kansas State 7-0 at the start of the second quarter.

The interim head coach will look to mount a comeback and move his overall head coaching record to 1-0.