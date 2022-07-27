Look: LSU Star Gymnast Olivia Dunne Celebrates Social Media Milestone

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular collegiate athletes in the country, has been enjoying her summer from the looks of thing on social media.

The LSU Tigers gymnast has taken full advantage of the new Name, Image and Likeness rules over the past year. She's landed significant endorsement deals, including a commercial with the clothing brand, Vuori.

Over the past few weeks, she's been updating followers on her latest vacations. However, she had something a little different to celebrate on Tuesday night.

The star gymnast has now passed two million followers on Instagram. In the post on social media, she highlighted her partnership with Vuori - something athletes never would have been able to do in the past.

"Thank you for 2 mil," she said.

In the era of Name, Image and Likeness, few athletes will be able to score off the competition floor like Olivia Dunne.