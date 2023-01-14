Look: LSU's Olivia Dunne Video Going Viral

Olivia Dunne/Instagram.

On Friday night, the LSU gymnastics team hoped to get its season back on track after a season-opening loss to Utah last weekend.

The Tigers were back in SEC country for a meet against the Kentucky Wildcats. With both programs in the top 20, it was bound to be a showdown.

Before the meet began, though, LSU Gymnastics sent out a video of popular gymnast Olivia Dunne.

"Respect The Crown," LSU said in the tweet.

Unfortunately, the crown fell on Friday night. LSU lost its SEC opener against No. 12 Kentucky with a score of 196.575-197.125.

“Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”

LSU will have a quick turnaround with a meet against No. 1 Oklahoma on Monday.