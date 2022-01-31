Look: Lucky NFL Fan Turns $20 Bet Into Nearly $600,000

The Spun

49ers tight end George Kittle on Sunday.Los Angeles, CA - January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Talk about a come-up. On Sunday, one NFL fan hit perhaps the greatest parlay of all-time. In a screenshot of their two-leg parlay, a fan put $20 down and get the correct final scores, hitting on a $579,020.00 payout.

The life-changing bet correctly guessed the Bengals 27-24 win over Kansas City, and also predicted the Rams three-point win over the Niners.

The bettor needed some things to go their way in both games. In the early window between Cincy and the Chiefs, the parlay likely wouldn’t have hit had KC kicked the field goal before the half.

Meanwhile a number of plays in the Rams-49ers game could’ve put additional points on the board.

The success of the bet had some people wondering if time travel was involved. Nearly nobody was picking the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl over the Chiefs. Especially going on the road in Arrowhead.

San Francisco was also hot coming into the NFC title game. And they’d won six straight over the Rams before Sunday night.

Guess this fan loved the NFL even more after this weekend.

