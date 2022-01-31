Look: Lucky NFL Fan Turns $20 Bet Into Nearly $600,000

Talk about a come-up. On Sunday, one NFL fan hit perhaps the greatest parlay of all-time. In a screenshot of their two-leg parlay, a fan put $20 down and get the correct final scores, hitting on a $579,020.00 payout.

Greatest parlay of all time? pic.twitter.com/9nlb6cKvwu — SI Betting (@SI_Betting) January 31, 2022

The life-changing bet correctly guessed the Bengals 27-24 win over Kansas City, and also predicted the Rams three-point win over the Niners.

The bettor needed some things to go their way in both games. In the early window between Cincy and the Chiefs, the parlay likely wouldn’t have hit had KC kicked the field goal before the half.

Meanwhile a number of plays in the Rams-49ers game could’ve put additional points on the board.

In Week 18, the 49ers got the ball back with 1:27 to go needing a TD to tie. They went 88 yards on 5 plays, eventually winning in OT. The Rams shut down the 49ers this time, advancing to the Super Bowl, which will be played at home in SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/iN6oTvIZRY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2022

The success of the bet had some people wondering if time travel was involved. Nearly nobody was picking the Bengals to reach the Super Bowl over the Chiefs. Especially going on the road in Arrowhead.

San Francisco was also hot coming into the NFC title game. And they’d won six straight over the Rams before Sunday night.

Guess this fan loved the NFL even more after this weekend.