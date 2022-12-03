Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 26: Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell gives a virtual press conference on the team's arrival to Dallas ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal Game on December 26, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact.

Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head coach will return to the team as a defensive coordinator once again.

It's reportedly unclear whether or not Fickell's former Cincinnati assistant Mike Tressel will serve as co-coordinator with Leonhard upon the announcement of his hiring.

The beloved 40-year-old has been on Wisconsin's coaching staff dating back to 2016 when he coached up DBs, before taking over the entirety of the defense the following year.

Under Leonhard's direction, the Badgers finished top five in total defense and scoring defense four times and average giving up just over 17 points per game during that span.

Wisconsin went 4-3 with Leonhard as the interim HC, leading the university's administration to seek out Fickell.