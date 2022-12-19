Look: Mac Jones Disagrees With Bill Belichick's Claim

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made waves after yesterday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders by asserting that they couldn't throw a Hail Mary pass at the end of the game because Mac Jones couldn't throw a pass that far. Jones appears to disagree.

Appearing on Merloni, Fauria & Mego, Jones disagreed with Belichick's assessment of the distance. When asked if he thought it was too far, Jones said that it just wasn't in the plan and that he could have thrown the ball no matter how far.

"No (it wasn't too far). I think we obviously have a plan in that situation and that's something that he did (for the gameplan) and that's his job and he's done that for a long time. Whatever the playcall is I'm gonna run it and do it the best I can..." Jones said.

So either Belichick was being dishonest about how he assesses his quarterbacks (plausible) or Mac Jones is overestimating his deep ball accuracy (also possible).

In that moment, however, Belichick might have been frustrated by his second-year quarterback. To that point, Jones was completing less than 45-percent of his passes and had barely 100 passing yards despite throwing the ball 30 times.

That's been a bit of a recurring theme for Jones this year, who has only seven touchdown passes against eight interceptions in 11 games this season.

Belichick will need Jones to either step up over these last few games or risk missing the playoffs entirely.

Will Jones get right against the Cincinnati Bengals this week?