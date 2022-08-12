Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field.

He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since.

Earlier this offseason, the duo enjoyed a few vacation in Bermuda and Tulum. However, it was time to get back to work - at least for Jones - this week at Patriots training camp.

Scott is right there with Jones, though, as he enters his second training camp. She posted a photo next to the second-year quarterback.

"Year 2," she said in the post.

Jones is looking forward to building on a successful first year in the NFL. During his rookie season, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Can he lead the Patriots to another playoff appearance?