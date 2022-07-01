Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Before the real offseason practice begins, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is enjoying some time away from the field.

He's not alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since.

While Jones has been on vacation, he's still working out - as evidenced by a photo from Scott's Instagram story. Sophie Scott hasn't been skipping the gym either.

In a recent post on Instagram, she showed that Jones isn't the only one working on his fitness recently.

Earlier this offseason, Scott posted a photo to her Instagram account from Bermuda.

The couple certainly seems to be enjoying their offseason - at least Scott does.

As for Jones, he's looking forward to building on a successful first year in the NFL. During his rookie season, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.