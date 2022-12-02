Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Game Day Outfit Went Viral

FOXBORO, MA - August 2: Mac Jones of the New England Patriots with his girlfriend Sophie Scott during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 2, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the New England Patriots were embarrassed on their own field against a division rival.

The Buffalo Bills came to town and put an absolute beatdown on the Patriots. New England struggled to move the ball against the Bills defense and struggled to slow down the Bills offense.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had very little time behind a beleaguered offensive line en route to a 24-10 loss. Right there cheering Jones on, though, was his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

She posted a photo during the game, showing her outfit. She was decked out in Patriots gear.

Sophie Scott Instagram.

Scott was forced to watch Jones run around for much of the night thanks to his poor protection and the Patriots poor game plan.

Hopefully the team can get it fixed for their road trip to Arizona and Las Vegas in the coming weeks.