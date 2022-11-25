Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Thanksgiving Outfit Went Viral

FOXBORO, MA - August 2: Mac Jones of the New England Patriots with his girlfriend Sophie Scott during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 2, 2022 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/Getty Images

On Thanksgiving, there were three football games for NFL fans and two certainly delivered.

The Buffalo Bills got things started with a last-second win over the Detroit Lions. Not long later, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business against the New York Giants.

Perhaps the most thrilling game of the day was the night game between the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. It was a back and fourth battle that saw 59 total points scored.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and company fell just short, though. Right there cheering Jones on was his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

She posted a photo during the game, showing her outfit. She was decked out in gear from Erin Andrews line of clothing.

Jones and Scott met at Alabama and have been together ever since.