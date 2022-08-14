Look: Mac Jones Has 1 Notable Photo In His Patriots Locker

Mac Jones won't let himself let go of the feeling of losing by 30 to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs last season.

Per Brian Hines of PatsPulpit.com, Jones keeps a photo from that game in his locker with the final score written on it. Likely serving as daily motivation for the second-year QB to make sure it never happens again.

Jones and the Patriots had no answers for the Bills back in January. Buffalo carried a 27-3 lead into the half and never really looked back.

Mac finished the night 24-38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions, while also getting sacked three times.

It was certainly one of the most embarrassing losses of the Bill Belichick era: Josh Allen had more touchdowns than incompletions, Buffalo averaged six yards per carry and the margin of defeat was the third-highest in Patriots franchise history.

We'll see what Mac Jones can answer with in the upcoming season.