Look: Mac Jones Might Have A New Throwing Coach

Following a solid rookie season, Mac Jones might be receiving some help from a coach who’s previously worked with another fairly decent New England Patriots quarterback.

Some detective work by NESN’s Dakota Randall linked Jones to Tom House, Tom Brady’s former longtime throwing coach. Let’s lay out the trail of clues.

As one fan noted, House liked a Twitter post suggesting the coach is working with Jones.

So Tom House is def working with Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/xZDvuQt8Xa — Zak (@NoseFaceKiller) January 26, 2022

A few weeks later, House boasted about the opportunity to “work with someone new.” Jones liked the tweet, which is saying something from the same guy who couldn’t find time to speak with Peyton Manning earlier this season.

Got to work with someone new today! Always fun. Can’t wait to show you all who it is! — Tom House 〽️ (@tomhouse) February 17, 2022

On Saturday night, the National Quarterbacks Club honored House with the 2021 Legacy Recognition Award. As documented by lawyer Todd J. Anson, Jones also attended the event. House and Jones posed for a picture with Anson, and Jones tossed some spirals at the event, whose proceeds went to ALS causes.

I caught QB Mac Jones’ pass for charity & pose here with ⁦QB training master teacher @tomhouse⁩ & ⁦@MacJones_10⁩. pic.twitter.com/B1FU7QHNKX — Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 27, 2022

The ⁦@MacJones_10⁩ to me hookup. Mac was throwing for Tom House. All proceeds went to ALS causes. pic.twitter.com/Hmtl7qQWiA — Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) February 28, 2022

Last month, House accessed Jones’ throwing arm with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. He said Jones has a “functional ” arm, but “may not be able to throw the deep route consistently.”

🚨 PATRIOTS TALK PODCAST 🚨@tomecurran and @PhilAPerry discuss Tom Brady's future, how the Patriots can catch up to other offenses in the AFC and @tomhouse breaks down how Mac Jones can improve this offseason 🏈 📺: https://t.co/d07Tl3M7cp

🎧: https://t.co/7NHUFQR1Ha pic.twitter.com/g3kkbrrJw0 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 25, 2022

That online sleuthing doesn’t yield conclusive evidence, but Randall certainly presented a feasible case for House working with Jones.

This wouldn’t be the only change Jones has made this offseason; the 23-year-old also said he’s cutting back on ice cream.

Would these adjustments propel Jones to take a second-year leap in 2022?