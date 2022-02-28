The Spun

Look: Mac Jones Might Have A New Throwing Coach

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo BillsBUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Following a solid rookie season, Mac Jones might be receiving some help from a coach who’s previously worked with another fairly decent New England Patriots quarterback.

Some detective work by NESN’s Dakota Randall linked Jones to Tom House, Tom Brady’s former longtime throwing coach. Let’s lay out the trail of clues.

As one fan noted, House liked a Twitter post suggesting the coach is working with Jones.

A few weeks later, House boasted about the opportunity to “work with someone new.” Jones liked the tweet, which is saying something from the same guy who couldn’t find time to speak with Peyton Manning earlier this season.

On Saturday night, the National Quarterbacks Club honored House with the 2021 Legacy Recognition Award. As documented by lawyer Todd J. Anson, Jones also attended the event. House and Jones posed for a picture with Anson, and Jones tossed some spirals at the event, whose proceeds went to ALS causes.

Last month, House accessed Jones’ throwing arm with Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. He said Jones has a “functional ” arm, but “may not be able to throw the deep route consistently.”

That online sleuthing doesn’t yield conclusive evidence, but Randall certainly presented a feasible case for House working with Jones.

This wouldn’t be the only change Jones has made this offseason; the 23-year-old also said he’s cutting back on ice cream.

Would these adjustments propel Jones to take a second-year leap in 2022?

