Look: Mac Jones Reacts To His Injury Diagnosis News

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

It turns out that the back injury Mac Jones suffered against the Miami Dolphins yesterday was less serious than expected.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, X-rays on Jones' back turned up negative for any damage. He is believed to have back spasms instead and is even expected to play this week.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jones had even more good news. He said he's already looking forward to playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

"Definitely feel better," Jones said. I want to be able to be ready to play against Pittsburgh and I feel good."

Mac Jones didn't exactly play his best game in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins. He went 21 of 30 for 213 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 20-7 loss.

Jones couldn't get the Patriots on the board until the third quarter as mistakes on both sides of the ball doomed the team to a season-opening loss.

But the Patriots have often been slow starters and strong finishers. We've seen too many instances where the Patriots get off to a middling start before dominating foes by the middle and end of the season.

Granted, that usually happened with Tom Brady at the helm. But last year Jones started 1-3 before winning seven games straight en route to a 10-7 finish with Pro Bowl honors and a trip to the playoffs.

Will Mac Jones lead the Patriots to a win in Week 2?