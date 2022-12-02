Look: Mac Jones' Sideline Outburst Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had one of the worst outings of his career yesterday as the Patriots suffered a home loss to the rival Buffalo Bills. But as bad as his performance was, his reaction on the sideline might have been worse.

With the Patriots trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, Jones came off the field after another stalled drive and could be seen visibly mouthing his distaste for the offense.

"Throw the f-g ball! F-g quick game sucks! F-k!" Jones could be seen mouthing.

It's not clear who he was looking at when he said that, but it seems likely that it was directed at Patriots offensive playcaller Matt Patricia. The Patriots offense ranks near the bottom half of the league in all categories right now.

Mac Jones in particular has visibly regressed from last year. He's taking sacks at a higher rate while throwing touchdowns at a lower rate.

The end result is a 4-5 record for him as a starter, and with most of his wins over teams that don't even have the same starting quarterback anymore.

There's still a path for the Patriots to reach the playoffs this year. But it would require them treating all of their remaining five games as a win-or-go-home scenario.

Can Mac Jones get back on track in time before the Patriots are eliminated from the playoffs?