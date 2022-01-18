Look: Mac Jones Sums Up His First NFL Season

Despite the Patriots’ disappointing Wild Card loss this past weekend, Mac Jones posted an overall outstanding rookie season with New England in 2021.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old signal caller addressed his first year in the league with a rare post on Instagram.

“What an unbelievable ride this first year has been. There’s no other group of guys I’d rather work with, grow with and compete with,” Jones wrote. “Cannot wait to play in front of the greatest fans in the world again! #GoPats #JustGettingStarted.”

Through 17 starts with the Patriots after being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Jones recorded 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 67.6 completion percentage. Behind these stats, the former Alabama standout has played his way into the conversation for the league’s offensive rookie of the year.

After a disappointing 7-9 season for the Pats in 2020, Jones helped Bill Belichick and the New England franchise return to playoff contention with a 10-7 record this year — including a seven-game midseason win streak.

Unfortunately for Jones and the Pats, their season came to a disappointing end on Saturday night. In a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the rookie QB through for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Returning as the team’s franchise QB next year, Mac Jones will look to bounce back with an even better season in 2022.