Look: Mac Jones' Touchdown Celebration Goes Viral Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

It seems safe to say that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has his swagger back as he tries to lead his team to a big win over the Baltimore Ravens.

After falling into a 7-0 hole after the first quarter, Jones got the Patriots offense humming. With 6:04 remaining in the half, Jones rushed up the middle for a three-yard touchdown to take a 10-7 lead at Gillette Stadium.

But after scoring the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career, Jones decided to make it a little extra special. He started doing his the "MacGriddy" celebration, to the delight of his teammates and the fans.

The clip has been going viral with over 350,000 views and plenty of fans loving (or loathing) Jones' unique celebration. Here are some of the highlights:

"He legit looks like a 12 year old playing hop scotch," one fan wrote.

"This makes me angry," wrote another.

"He’s hittin the skip to my lou," a third joked.

The Patriots went into halftime against the Ravens trailing 14-13, but regained the lead early in the third quarter thanks to a Damien Harris touchdown run.

Mac Jones will have plenty more opportunities to celebrate if he continues to manage the game this well.

The game is being played on CBS.