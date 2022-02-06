Look: Mac Jones’ Touchdown Celebration Is Going Viral

Don’t let the Patriot Way demeanor fool you, McCorkle’s got some sauce. Mac Jones may have been ruled down a few yards into his scramble, but that didn’t stop him from rumbling all the way down the field into the endzone anyway.

The rookie QB even hit the Griddy after crossing the goal line.

Mac Jones and the AFC snapped the NFC’s five-game Pro Bowl win streak behind MVP performances from Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Herbert finished 7-11 for 98 yards, a pair of touchdowns and a pick. And on the other side, Crosby added five tackles, three pass deflections and two sacks.

Mac Jones got the most pass attempts of the three Pro Bowl QB’s. Completing 12 of his 16 pass attempts for 112 yards with a TD and interception.

The AFC won 41-35, claiming bragging rights between the two conferences for at least one more year. Although every player wishes they were playing in next Sunday’s game.