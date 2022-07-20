Look: Madden's Running Back Rankings Are Out

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Although they have no real effect on the upcoming NFL season, fans and players alike are always keeping a close eye on player ratings for the popular video game series "Madden."

EA Sports has released its player ratings for the 2023 edition of the game.

Here's a list of the top-10 running backs ahead of this coming season:

Derrick Henry: 97 Nick Chubb: 96 Christian McCaffrey: 96 Jonathan Taylor: 95 Dalvin Cook: 94 Joe Mixon: 93 Alvin Kamara: 90 Aaron Jones: 89 Austin Ekeler: 88 Ezekiel Elliott: 88

It should come as no surprise that Derrick Henry sits atop this list at No. 1.

In 2019 and 2020, the Tennessee Titans running back led the NFL in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns — including a 2,000-yard Offensive Player of the Year campaign in 2020. He was on track to notch another record-breaking season in 2021 before he suffered a regular-season-ending foot injury in Week 8.

49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hold the highest Madden ratings with 99 overall. Henry could've been a part of this exclusive club had he not suffered an injury this past season.

What do you think of this running back list?