Look: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan Photo Goes Viral

The NBA did an incredible job of assembling some of the game’s greats under the same roof in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday night. Two of which were a pair of MJ’s. Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

The two rivals and friends posed for a picture during the NBA’s 75th-anniversary ceremony. Capturing 11 championships, eight MVPs and infinite highlights between the pair in one single photo.

The flick quickly made its rounds on NBA Twitter after Magic Johnson tweeted it out.

“Goats,” one user tweeted with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Two of the best to ever have lace up gym shoes,” another said. “The goats of their era.”

“The best basketball of all times happened when these two guys were still in the court,” another user replied.

“Pure Greatness and smooth as hell.”

“Everything about basketball in one picture.”

“Love this!!!!” commented ESPN’s Hannah Storm.

“They both went to the same turtleneck store,” joked morning show co-host Abe Kanan.

“Mane this is a legendary photo,” tweeted hip-hop legend Juicy J. “Flowers.”

It’s great to see two monumental basketball figures smiling together all these years later. Basketball royalty!

