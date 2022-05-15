Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Celtics' Huge Win Sunday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals after knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 today. And Lakers icon Magic Johnson was right there to congratulate his longtime nemesis.

Taking to Twitter, Magic posted a series of tweet congratulating the Celtics on their success. He started off by praising the "total team effort" from Boston in their 109-81 win.

"It was a total team effort by the Boston Celtics tonight! Williams was the star of the game with 27 points and 6 rebounds and five guys ended in double figures Tatum with 23 points, Brown with 19 points, Pritchard with 14 points, and Smart with 11 points!"

Magic then congratulated the team, the coaching staff and the ownership for getting their team to the Conference Finals:

Finally, Magic thanked both the Celtics and the Bucks for giving basketball fans "an exciting 7 game series." He also gave a shoutout to Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he said played like an NBA during the series.

The Boston Celtics will now face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Boston have not been to the Finals since 2010, when they lost in seven to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With his Lakers out of the playoffs, it may be interesting to see who Magic decides to root for in the Conference Finals.