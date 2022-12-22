Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Jeanie Buss' Engagement

Magic Johnson took to Twitter to react to the engagement of his longtime friend/former co-worker Jeanie Buss.

The Lakers legend and former president of basketball operations shared a message of congratulations for Buss on Thursday.

"Congratulations to Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr on their engagement!! To my sister, @JeanieBuss, I’m so glad you found love and happiness!" he wrote.

Buss was recently engaged to her longtime boyfriend, actor and comedian Jay Mohr. The couple confirmed the engagement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday. They've been together since 2017 and are often seen sitting together at Laker games.

"Happiness. Love. Joy. That’s what you have given me on my birthday and every day in between. This picture, taken at our friend’s wedding in June, tells the story, our story. I guess really can have it all. I love you @jaymohr37," Buss wrote in a social media post last year.

Buss, 61, and Mohr, 52, have not yet set a wedding date.