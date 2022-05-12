Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To NBA Trophy Announcement

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: Magic Johnson speaks to the crowd before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NBA is paying tribute to Lakers icon Magic Johnson with a new trophy named after him. And you'd better believe that the NBA icon has a reaction to it.

On Thursday, the NBA unveiled the Magic Johnson Trophy, which will be given to the MVP of the Western Conference Finals. The trophy has a gold base with a silver basketball adorning the top of it.

Taking to Twitter, Magic thanked the NBA for naming the trophy after him. He said he was honored and praised the trophy for how beautiful it looks.

"Thank you to the NBA for naming the new Western Conference Finals MVP trophy after me. I am extremely honored and the trophy is beautiful!" Magic tweeted.

Magic's message has over 16,000 likes and 1,000 retweets in just a few hours.

Magic Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles in the 1980s. He was the MVP of the NBA Finals three times.

But despite winning the Western Conference Finals nine times, there was no formal MVP award at the time. Had there been one, Magic likely would have won it many times.

Moving forward though, Magic Johnson will be commemorated for his dominance in the Western Conference Finals.

Elsewhere, Magic's longtime rival, former Boston Celtics star Larry Bird, will have the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award and trophy named for him.