Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin's World Record Run

Sydney McLaughlin is one of the fastest women track and field has ever seen.

The U.S. sprinter obliterated her own world record in the 400m hurdles Friday night, crossing the finish line at 50.68 seconds.

One of the greatest to ever do it.

Magic Johnson shared his response to her electric victory via Twitter.

"50.68 MY GOODNESS @GoSydGo !! Congratulations for setting ANOTHER world record and taking home the gold in the Womens 400M Hurdles!," he said.

Believe it or not, McLaughlin thinks there's room to improve.

She's going to go back and watch the tape to see where improvements can be made.

"I haven't had a chance to watch it, so I'll have to do that and go back and talk to my coach,'' McLaughlin said, via ESPN.com. "But I think there's always things to improve on. I think we're pushing the boundaries of the sport, especially in our event.''

She added. "It's just putting everything that you've done in practice into the race to the point where you're just letting your body do what it does."

What a race from the all-time great.