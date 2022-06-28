Look: Major Athletic Director Addresses Coach 'Hot Seat' Rumors

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 09: General view during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome on November 9, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Just three years ago, Dino Babers was being talked about as one of the hottest coaches in college football.

After leading the Syracuse Orange to a 10-3 record and a bowl game win, some thought he would leave for greener pastures. He didn't and now his reputation has taken a major hit.

However, Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack isn't giving up just yet. On Tuesday afternoon, he made sure to tell reporters that Babers is not on the hot seat entering the 2022 season.

"Syracuse AD John Wildhack said head football coach Dino Babers is 'not on the hot seat,'" reporter Stephen Bailey said. "Confirmed that the Orange could miss a bowl game and have Babers at the helm in 2023."

Babers started his Syracuse career with back-to-back 4-8 seasons. The Orange took a huge step in 2018 by winning 10 games, but things haven't been pretty since.

Over the last three seasons, Syracuse is 11-24 under Babers.

Should the Orange move on if he can't led the team to a bowl game in 2022?