Look: Major NFL Star Attending Game 2 Of Stanley Cup Finals

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 18: A general view of Brandon Hagel #38 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looking to make a play with the puck after Nicholas Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the defensive zone face-off against Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of Game Two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images) Dave Sandford/Getty Images

Von Miller may no longer be a Denver Bronco, but that isn't stopping the eight-time Pro Bowler from supporting the Avalanche at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

On Saturday, SportsCenter spotted the newest member of the Bills pass-rush making his way into the Ball Arena rocking a No. 58 throwback jersey.

Fans reacted to Von's appearance in Mile High.

"Love you," one fan tweeted at Von Miller.

"Von!" replied another.

"Just come home??" asked a Broncos fan after seeing him at the Stanley Cup Final.

"Still supporting Colorado," another fan tagged the two-time Super Bowl champ.

"You love to see it!" added another Denver fan. "We miss you Von Miller!!!"

"YOOOO ... that’s dope!!!"

Still plenty of love for Von out in Bronco Country.