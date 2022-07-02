Look: Major Pileup During NASCAR Race Today

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 24: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, spins into the wall after an on-track incident as Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, Erik Jones, driver of the #43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, lead the field to the end of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

There was a scary, scary multi-car pile up in the final stage of the Henry 180 at Road America on Saturday.

After Noah Gragson slammed into the No. 45 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, smoke covered the track, forcing other drivers to make split-second evasions, while some couldn't avoid the contact.

NASCAR fans reacted to the crash on social media.

"Wow that was a close one for Brandon Jones," tweeted Joe Gibbs Racing.

"Holy [expletive]," a fan replied.

"I think Noah Gragson reverted back to the old Noah a bit…" another said. "The bump fine… the hard right… not ok. Gotta keep that anger in check."

"WTH was Gragson thinking?" another user asked. "I know it's NASCAR, but he deserves a race ban. I understand some bumping under braking, but bashing the other driver in the middle of the straight..."

"Try to wreck one guy but instead wreck yourself and the rest of the field," laughed another.

"The driver of the No. 68 car has been evaluated and released from the infield care center," NASCAR Xfinity's official account tweeted in an update.

Hopefully all of the drivers were able to walk away unharmed.