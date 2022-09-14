Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end.

After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend.

So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?

247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested Dabo Swinney's Clemson program as a possible landing spot for Frost.

“What about Clemson? What about Clemson — with a first-year offensive coordinator, (quarterback) D.J. Uiagalelei has sputtered at times," Petagna said Tuesday on 247Sports' Preps to Pros. "Got off to a good start last week against Furman but that’s certainly not going to be the team you’re writing home about in terms of what expectations for that offense … but I look at Clemson, and I look at the culture and Dabo Swinney having a particular way of doing things.

"Lot of the criticism at Clemson has been (Swinney) promotes in-house, a lot of these internal candidates and he’s not open-minded to external thought processes and ideas. Scott Frost is a very, very intelligent offensive mind and one I think they could use at a place like Clemson. More than that, I think Scott Frost could use the tutelage under a guy like Dabo Swinney to see what a culture and how you build one."

Before he was hired as Nebraska's head coach in 2018, Frost was considered one of the brightest young coaches in the nation. In 2017, he led UCF to an undefeated, 13-0 season capped off by a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn.

Frost finished his career in Lincoln with a 16-31 overall record.

Where would you like to see Frost end up next?