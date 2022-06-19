Look: Major Recruiting Prediction Made For Ohio State Football

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes have consistently been the Big Ten's top recruiting program for years now. The latest prediction on one top recruit could see them retain that title for another year.

On Sunday, several of the experts at 247Sports predicted that 2023 five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss will commit to Ohio State. Innis has previously been connected more closely to USC.

247Sports rates Inniss as the No. 18 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Florida.

More importantly, Inniss is considered to be an NFL caliber talent. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins projects him as a second- or third-round NFL draft pick with a pro comparison to Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Brandon Inniss recently made official visits to Ohio State and Alabama. Visits to Miami and USC could be coming in the near future too.

If the Buckeyes manage to secure Inniss' services, he would be the crown jewel of their 2023 recruiting class. They currently have 10 commitments but only a couple from prospects ranked in the top 100.

Few schools have produced as many high-level wide receivers in recent years as Ohio State. Two were just taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Michael Thomas has been an elite wide receiver for ages (when healthy), Terry McLaurin has been the best player on the Washington Commanders for three years and Curtis Samuel is also a top receiver when healthy.

The future looks good for Brandon Inniss if he goes to the Buckeyes.