Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there.

Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the run was taken off the board after the batter was called for interference at first base.

Here's what happened:

Baseball has seen some notable runner interference calls in recent years, including Trea Turner at the World Series in 2019.

It's clear that the rule should be tweaked.

in the top of the seventh inning.

The Rebels are leading the Sooners, 1-0, in the best of three series from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Men's College World Series is airing on ESPN.