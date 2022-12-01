Look: Malika Andrews' Comment On Kendrick Perkins Goes Viral

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 13: ESPN Sideline Reporter, Malika Andrews looks on before the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

ESPN NBA analyst Malika Andrews took a shot at her coworker Kendrick Perkins when setting up a discussion on today's episode of NBA Today.

The crew of Perkins, Vince Carter and Richard Jefferson was gearing up to discuss the "most effortless scorer" among the NBA players averaging 30 points this year.

Andrews pointed out that the three of them had combined for 219 30-point games during their NBA careers.

"How many did Perk contribute to that one?" she asked with a laugh.

Perkins never topped 30 points during his 16-year NBA career. His career high came when he dropped 26 points for the Boston Celtics in 2009.

Carter notched 185 30-point games during his time in the league. Jefferson accounts for the other 34.

Six players are averaging more than 30 ppg so far this season: Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant.