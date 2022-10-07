Look: Malika Andrews Lands New Role At ESPN

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 13: ESPN Sideline Reporter, Malika Andrews looks on before the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on March 13, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

ESPN personality Malika Andrews has landed a new gig as host for the network's Wednesday night NBA Countdown.

Andrews, the current host of ESPN's NBA Today, will be joined by analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The show will air from ESPN's Los Angeles studio across from Crypto.com Arena.

Andrews filled in for this role on a part-time basis last year, taking over for veteran host Mike Greenberg.

“It’s kind of the same feel, vibe and chemistry with the same people who I get to work alongside every day. Just in a different time slot,” Andrews said, per AP News.

Andrews will continue her role as an NBA sideline reporter for featured games. She also landed a role as host for the NBA draft and the NBA draft lottery shows last year.

“I’m still learning to be the best host I can be. I still watch every show, taking notes and looking at how I can be better,” she added. “You can’t manufacture chemistry in a bottle and say, ‘OK, we’re going to add one and two, and all of a sudden that spits out chemistry on the other side.’ I’ve been colleagues with Richard, Chiney and Kendrick for years, but we didn’t work together every day like we do now. I do think going into Year Two, that is going to help as well.”