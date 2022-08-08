Look: Man In Viral Waterslide Video Has Been Identified

A man recently went viral for a daring water-slide jump.

When the footage made the rounds, social media users wondered if the man attempted the dangerous display while going through a rough divorce or mid-life crisis. Or perhaps he was an unwinding Dad who had one too many adult beverages.

But like most other things, it was a result of corporate marketing.

Frenzy Waterpark, located in Torreilles, France, hosted a competition sponsored by Red Bull. The man from the video is known as "La Mascotte," or The Mascot.

Per his Instagram account, La Mascotte suffered some serious bruises from the stunt. However, he otherwise appeared to escape the jump unharmed.

He must really like rough landings in water, as he also jumped off a bridge and from other extended objects.

So the lesson for everyone watching is not to try this at home, or at your local waterpark. Unless, of course, an energy-drink company is paying for brand recognition.