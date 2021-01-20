Look: Man Wearing Air Jordan Dior 1s At Inauguration Identified

There were plenty of notable moments from this afternoon’s inauguration for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. And yet, what truly stole the show was a brief clip of someone wearing Dior Air Jordan 1s.

People were going crazy on social media trying to find out who was walking down the steps at the nation’s capital with a rare pair of sneakers on. Well, it didn’t take very long for that person to be identified.

It turns out the mystery man wearing Dior Air Jordan 1s at the inauguration was Nikolas Ajagu, who is the husband of Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena.

Vice President Harris certainly made an entrance this afternoon, but Ajagu was the one who became a trending topic on Twitter because of his footwear.

Here are a few pictures of Ajagu at the inauguration:

The mystery man wearing the Air Jordan Dior 1s is Nikolas Ajagu, husband of Meena Harris, Kamala's niece. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kuyn20Mr2z — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 20, 2021

Sneakers usually aren’t considered classy enough for an event of this magnitude, but an exception has to be made for these Jordans.

The Dior Jordan 1s are one of the most expensive pair of shoes on reseller sites, such as StockX. They usually sell for an average price of $10,000.

Ajagu probably wasn’t trying to make a statement with his Jordans, but he certainly received a ton of attention because of them.