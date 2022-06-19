Look: Manny Machado Suffered Nasty Injury On Sunday

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres reacts after his solo homerun during the third inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on June 10, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Padres fans held their collective breath when All-Star third baseman Manny Machado went down with what looked to be an awful ankle roll while attempting to beat out a throw to first base.

According to MLB insider Héctor Gómez, Machado was able to walk off the field with some help from San Diego's training staff, while putting limited weight on the ankle.

Baseball fans reacted to Machado's ugly ankle injury Sunday.

"Oh man that looks gnarly," one user replied.

"OMG!!" another commented.

"Jesus!"

"NOOOO," tweted a Brewers fan. "Prayers."

"Well that looks bad," another said.

This is awful news especially considering the season the five-time All-Star is having in 2021.

Through 65 games, Manny Machado is batting a career-high .329 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs, 17 doubles and seven stolen bases.