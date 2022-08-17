Look: Manti Te'o's Wife Reacts To Husband Speaking Out

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Manti Te'o #51 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after stop on third down during the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a Netflix documentary focusing on the catfishing of former Notre Dame star Manti Te'o was released.

Te'o, a Heisman Trophy finalist, was the victim of a catfishing scandal - the likes of which the sporting world has never seen before or since. The former college football star's girlfriend allegedly passed away from cancer.

However, fans now know that she never existed in the first place. Te'o participated in the documentary for Netflix and opened up on what took place and his mental health following the series of unfortunate events.

Te'o's wife, Jovi, took to Instagram after the documentary dropped to share a look at one of his recent media appearances.

Check it out.

Jovi and Manti have one child together, a daughter named Hiro.