Look: Map Names 'Friendliest' Fan Bases In College Football

The college football world produces some of the most heated rivalries and contentious fanbases in sports.

But, some programs tend to have far more "friendly" fans than others.

A map naming the "Friendliest College Fanbase In Every State" created by Big Game Boomer is going viral on social media.

Take a look at the map here:

Obviously this map is made strictly off personal opinion. With that in mind, its easy to imagine college football fans getting worked up over some of these picks.

"These people have obviously never delved into Louisville Twitter," one fan wrote.

"Cuse and UConn fans are friendly? We know that's bullshit," another added.

"Penn State fans are the absolute worst so this is false," another said.

What do you think of these picks?