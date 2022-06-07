Look: Map Names Most 'Passionate' College Football Fan Bases

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 29: Fans cheer during a game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 29, 2012 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

College football fans are among the most passionate in all of sports. But, which fan bases can stake the claim as the most passionate in their state?

On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast released a map of the best fans by state.

And there may be a few surprises.

College football fans from across the country weighed-in on Twitter.

"Facts," a user replied. "Gig 'Em, Aggies!"

"Yeah I agree," another said. "Fresno State you know what it is."

"Here is my monthly reminder to stop interacting with this guy," tweeted a West Virginia alum. "He loves to troll fans to drive up interactions. That’s all he’s about."

"Darn right," commented KOMO News' Steve McCarron. "Go Cougs."

"So passionate that we will fight each other at the game!!!" said a Fresno State fan.

"This couldn’t be more wrong. Illinois is more passionate about Northwestern and most of the Big Ten before U of I," another laughed. "And Michigan is king in Michigan."

Some upset fans out there.