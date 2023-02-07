Look: Map Reveals 10 Most Popular NFL Teams This Year

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A map has revealed who the top-selling NFL teams were for this year.

To nobody's surprise, the Dallas Cowboys finished in the top spot. They continue to be one of the most popular teams in the country and that's not going to change anytime soon.

The Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out the top five.

Here is the full list:

Dallas Cowboys Las Vegas Raiders San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers Chicago Bears New England Patriots Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers

These rankings make a lot of sense since they consist of the top fanbases in the NFL. Outside of the Cowboys, the Raiders, 49ers, Eagles, and Steelers have always had some of the best fan support in the country.

Even the teams ranked in the 6-10 range have always had great fan support as well.

We'll have to see how much these rankings change after next season.