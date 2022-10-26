Look: Map Reveals Who States Are Rooting For In World Series

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after defeating the San Diego Padres in game five to win the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros kicks off in just over 48 hours.

Before the series begins, one betting site took a look at who fans are rooting for and there appears to be a very clear answer. According to a rooting interest map, fans are pulling for the Phillies.

Here's more via Fox News:

According to betonline.ag, the underdogs are by far the rooting interest for the best-of-seven series – 44 states are rooting for the Phils. The data was tracked by the betting site by tracking tweets that included each team's postseason hashtags (#RingTheBell for the Phillies, and #LevelUp for the Astros), and over 105,000 tweets were tracked.

Fans from across the country are clearly still a little miffed at the Astros for their cheating scandal in 2017. Or perhaps they just want to root for the underdog this time.

The World Series kicks off in Houston on Friday at 8:03 p.m. ET.