Heading into the 2022 season, Marcus Freeman will look to begin his career as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Over the weekend, it appears the team’s former defensive coordinator got the opportunity to spend some time with one of the great head coaches in program history, Lou Holtz.

On Sunday, Freeman took to Twitter to share a photo with the Fighting Irish legend.

“Coach Holtz holds a special place in @NDFootball history. I’m grateful for the chance to spend time with him!” he wrote.

Lou Holtz served as head coach of the Notre Dame program for 11 seasons from 1986-96. Through that time, he amassed a 100-30-2 overall record and a National Championship title during the 1988 season.

Marcus Freeman, a former NFL linebacker, joined the Fighting Irish family as defensive coordinator/LBs coach in 2021. With the departure of Brian Kelly to LSU late in the year, the 36-year-old assistant took over as interim head coach before being announced as the program’s next leader.

This coming season, Freeman will kickoff his head coaching career with a Week 1 matchup against alma mater, Ohio State.

As a first-year head coach, Freeman will no doubt use Holtz as a resource moving forward in his Notre Dame career.