Skip to main content
24
New Articles

Look: Marcus Freeman's Final Coaches' Poll Ballot Goes Viral

Marcus Freeman celebrating on the sideline for Notre Dame.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was one of five head coaches who voted the TCU Horned Frogs out of their top 4 after this week's brutal National Championship blowout.

With their 65-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the title game, Freeman has TCU fall all the way to No. 5.

Here's his full end-of-season top 25 poll:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. TCU
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tulane
  10. Southern California
  11. Florida State
  12. LSU
  13. Oregon
  14. Oregon State
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Kansas State
  17. Utah
  18. Clemson
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. UCLA
  21. Mississippi State
  22. South Carolina
  23. Troy
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Duke

The vast majority of head coaches kept TCU in the No. 2 position with their runner-up finish. Texas-El Paso head coach Dana Dimel had the Horned Frogs fall all the way down to the No. 9 position.

TCU finished its season with two losses: one to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game and one to Georgia in the National Championship game.

Where do you think the Horned Frogs should finish in the final poll?