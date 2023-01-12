Look: Marcus Freeman's Final Coaches' Poll Ballot Goes Viral

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was one of five head coaches who voted the TCU Horned Frogs out of their top 4 after this week's brutal National Championship blowout.

With their 65-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the title game, Freeman has TCU fall all the way to No. 5.

Here's his full end-of-season top 25 poll:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan TCU Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Southern California Florida State LSU Oregon Oregon State Notre Dame Kansas State Utah Clemson Pittsburgh UCLA Mississippi State South Carolina Troy Texas Tech Duke

The vast majority of head coaches kept TCU in the No. 2 position with their runner-up finish. Texas-El Paso head coach Dana Dimel had the Horned Frogs fall all the way down to the No. 9 position.

TCU finished its season with two losses: one to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game and one to Georgia in the National Championship game.

