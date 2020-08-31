Look: Marcus Morris Has A Blunt Response To Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers first round series ended on Sunday evening and, with it, a rivalry may have begun.

Luka Doncic had an incredible series, as the second-year point guard was the best player on the floor for much of the first round. The Clippers were incredibly physical with Doncic, though, especially forward Marcus Morris.

Morris stepped on Doncic’s injured ankle earlier in the series and on Sunday, he was ejected for a hard foul on the Mavericks star.

Doncic was asked about Morris following Game 6 on Sunday evening. He did not hesitate to respond.

“It was a terrible play. What can I say?” Doncic said of Morris’ foul. “It’s two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn’t on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think.

“I don’t want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on.”

Morris, who called the play a “hard foul,” responded to Doncic’s comment on Instagram. He wrote: “Cry me a river. Clips in 6.”

Marcus Morris responded to Luka on our IG. pic.twitter.com/DZbA8anSB4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2020

Doncic probably won’t like that, but the Clippers are moving on and the Mavericks are going home.

Hopefully we get another Dallas-LA playoff series or two in the years to come, though.