Look: Marcus Stroman Sends Clear Message About The Yankees

Marcus Stroman hasn’t decided where his next stop in the majors will be, but it sure doesn’t look like it’ll be with the New York Yankees.

The free agent pitcher should fetch plenty of interest on the open market. Especially after the numbers he posted with the Mets this past season.

A fan on Twitter tagged the right-hander in a photoshopped image of the pitcher in Yankees pinstripes and road greys.

Stroman’s reply says it all.

The All-Star pitcher even clapped back at another Yankees fan, clowning the club’s lack of postseason success despite its massive payroll.

“U don’t like us man what’s the reason,” the user tweeted. “… Doesn’t matter u never pitched an important game in ur life hold it.”

You mad because that crazy payroll continues to let you down year after year? Get off my page and go communicate with the front office bitter boy. Lmao 🤡😂 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) November 16, 2021

Stroman, who had time today, went back at him.

“You mad because that crazy payroll continues to let you down year after year?” the 30-year-old starter facetiously asked.

The pitcher’s attitude towards the Yanks could have something to do with GM Brian Cashman saying Stroman wasn’t a “difference-maker” two years ago.

Stroman recorded one of the lowest ERA’s of his career in 2021. He finished the year with a 10-13 record, 3.02 earned run average, and 158 strikeouts.

In seven MLB seasons, the Duke product 3.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 853 punchouts across 173 starts.