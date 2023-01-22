Look: Maria Taylor Makes NSFW Mistake During Live NBC Broadcast

NBC's Maria Taylor is as polished as they come. But she made a rare mistake during NBC's postgame broadcast on Saturday night.

After the Chiefs beat the Jaguars on Saturday evening, Taylor conducted her usual postgame analysis for NBC.

In the midst of explaining that the Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Championship Game, she let a curse word slip live on-air.

"Alright so Game 1 of the Divisional Round is done," she began. "The Kansas sh---y, City Chiefs, they move on."

That's a pretty hilarious mistake to make, and it's an understandable slip-up by Taylor considering "city" and "sh---y" are fairly close.

"Her correcting it makes it even more obvious she said 'sh---y' haha," one fan wrote.

“'Kansas Shitty Chiefs' -Maria Taylor Rough mistake on national TV right there," said Connor Grott.

It's unlikely Taylor makes any sort of apology (she shouldn't need to) considering it was a honest mistake.

But we have a feeling this will become a new nickname for the Chiefs by opposing fans.