Look: Mark Cuban Reacts To The NBA's Fine

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban at American Airlines Center on December 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban rattled off a couple of tweets in response to the NBA's $100,000 for Dallas' bench misconduct Sunday.

After the league handed down its hefty fine, citing multiple times that the team violated "bench decorum" this postseason, the owner/super fan had the Association in his crosshairs.

Quoting one tweet from NBA insider Shams Charania with "Pedigree" along with a YouTube link to the 2018 Brooklyn Nets bench featuring now-Dallas Maverick Theo Pinson.

But Mark Cuban didn't stop there.

After firing off that tweet, he quote tweeted another post from ClutchPoints which showed a highlight of Warriors forward Draymond Green getting called for a foul and berating an official on his way back up the court.

Writing, "Our bench is out of control!"

The NBA said that the Dallas Mavericks' bench, on several occasions, "stood for an extended period in the bench area, stood away from the bench and were on or encroaching upon the playing court" during Game 2.

This marks the third time Mark Cuban's team has received a fine for similar infractions.