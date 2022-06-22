Look: Mark Ingram Reacts To Death Of Former Teammate

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Mark Ingram II #21 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts on the sideline during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced the tragic passing of 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.

Throughout the day, touching tributes from Ferguson's teammates and NFL colleagues have poured onto social media.

Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram took to Twitter to react to his ex-teammate's death.

"J Ferg I love you my brother," he wrote.

Ingram and Ferguson both arrived in Baltimore ahead of the 2019 season — Ingram as a seasoned veteran and Ferguson as a third-round draft pick. They were teammates until Ingram left the Ravens after the 2020 season.

According to Ravens insider Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Baltimore Police responded to a call on Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, Ferguson was unresponsive and being treated by paramedics.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Ferguson, who was heading into his fourth NFL season, participated in all of the Ravens' offseason practices this year. He totaled 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks through the first three years of his professional football career.

He had three children, all under the age of 5.

Our thoughts are with the Ferguson family and all those close to him during this difficult time.