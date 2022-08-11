Look: Mark Stoops Is Not Happy With John Calipari's Remark

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats protests a call during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Commonwealth Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops isn't too happy with some recent comments from his fellow Big Blue Nation head coach John Calipari.

Coach Cal recently downplayed the success of the Wildcats football program by reducing the university to a "basketball school."

"This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school," Calipari recently said when discussing the need for a new basketball practice facility.

Stoops clapped back at this remark, noting the recent success the Wildcats have enjoyed in a conference best known for its college football dominance.

"Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins," the 55-year-old head coach wrote on Twitter.

Since notching a 2-10 record with the Wildcats through his first season as head coach in 2013, Stoops has completely turned the football program around. With a 10-3 season in 2021, the veteran leader led the team to its second 10-win season and fourth bowl-game win in the last four years.

That being said, there's no question that the University of Kentucky is better known for it's success as a basketball program — especially in the John Calipari era. Coach Cal will look to get his team back on track after a disappointing early exit from the NCAA Tournament this past season.