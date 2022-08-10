Look: Marquette King Announces He Signed New Professional Football Contract

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 11: Punter Marquette King #1 of the Denver Broncos punts against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro punter Marquette King is getting back into football.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old announced his decision to join the XFL on Twitter. Saying, "Had to make sure I was in the right state of mind before I committed to this. I’m all IN!"

King attached a short video clip with what looks to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon, which reads:

Thank you for accepting your invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. We are excited about the possibility of you joining our league for the 2023 season. We will be reaching out in the near future with the required next steps to complete your admission to the 'Player Draft Pool.'

A former punter of the Raiders and Broncos, King enjoyed a six-year career in the NFL, where he received second-team All-Pro honors in 2016. But his career suddenly stopped in 2018 despite his success.

Known for bringing some swag to the punter position, King is one of just six black punters to ever make it in the National Football League.

Just last month, King said he hasn't been able to get a "fair opportunity" since playing his last season in Denver.